Jail Inmate Accused of Punching Another Prisoner, Intentionally Overflowing Toilets Waives Charges

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County Jail inmate accused of punching another prisoner in the face and head multiple times and also intentionally flooding his cell waived the charges for court this week.

According to court documents, the following charges against 22-year-old Robert Caleb Weick, of Shippenville, were waived for court on Tuesday, January 21:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Institutional Vandalism Education Facility, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief-Tamper With Property, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Weick remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred in the Clarion County Jail.

Assault on Inmate

According to a criminal complaint, Detective Peck was contacted on November 19 by Deputy Warden Sprankle, of the Clarion County Corrections, in reference to an assault that occurred at the jail involving two inmates.

Sprankle stated that inmate Robert Weick approached another known inmate and punched the inmate (victim) numerous times. The victim suffered injuries to his face and head area and was transported to the Clarion Hospital ER for treatment, the complaint indicates.

Sprankle provided Detective Peck with pictures on a thumb drive with a video of the incident.

The pictures of inmate Weick showed redness and injuries to his hands and knuckles, and the pictures of the victim showed redness and abrasions to his nose, side of the head, and forehead area, according to the complaint.

In the video, both inmates were in the block of the jail, and Weick approached the victim. Weick punched the victim, and as he went backward, Weick continued to punch him numerous times with both hands. The two inmates became separated, and the victim threw a cup at Weick. Then, Weick approached the victim again and punched him numerous times, the complaint states.

Weick was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 2, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

Overflowing Toilets

According to a criminal complaint, on December 18, Detective William Peck, of CNET, was provided information by Deputy Warden Sprankle, of the Clarion County Jail, that two inmates, David Wayne Brandon and Robert Caleb Weick flooded their cells which caused water to flood parts of the block they are housed in.

Detective Peck was provided with the corrections officers’ reports and the video footage of the incident. Deputy Warden Sprankle noted the block area floor is tile, and this type of incident causes moisture in the floor that will cause the tiles to lift and create damage to the block.

The video of the incident shows water running out of Brandon’s cell onto the walkway in front of his cell, over the walkway, and pouring out onto the block area below. The video also shows a corrections officer entering the block, seeing the water, and walking upstairs to the doorway of Brandon’s cell. The video then shows water running out of Weick’s cell, pouring out onto the block floor below, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the flooding was created when each of the inmates in question blocked the gaps underneath their cell doors with a towel; overflowed the toilet to cause water to back up in the cell; and then removed the towels to allow the water to escape the cells in a rapid fashion, in an obvious intentional act.

The corrections officer in the video, who was filling in for another officer who took the day off, began her shift at 6:00 p.m., and the acts occurred around 6:30 p.m.

According to the complaint, Weick made a comment to the corrections officer that it “wasn’t her night” to work and stated that if he’d known she was there, he would not have “done it.”

On December 11, another corrections officer was talking to Brandon about his behavior in jail when Brandon allegedly made a comment that “in his eight years of being in the jail at times that was the only time he has ever flooded his cell.”

On December 12, Brandon had a misconduct hearing and admitted to flooding his cell on purpose, the complaint notes.

Brandon and Weick were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on Thursday, January 3.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 26-year-old David Wayne Brandon, of Emlenton, were waived for court on Tuesday, January 14:

– Institutional Vandalism Education Facility, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief-Tamper With Property, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Brandon also remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

According to court documents, Weick is currently being held in the Clarion County Jail in lieu of $50,000.00 monetary bail on an alleged robbery and assault case that is continuing to make its way through the court system.

Brandon is lodged in the Clarion County Jail on a probation violation, court documents indicate.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.