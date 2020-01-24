Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Layered Lemon Dessert Squares

Serve this delightful dessert with a glass of Chardonnay!

Layered Lemon Dessert Squares

Ingredients

3-1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1-3/4 cups sugar, divided

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1-1/4 cups butter, melted

2 – 8 oz. packages cream cheese, softened

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon lemon extract

1 – 15-3/4 oz. can lemon pie filling

Directions

~In a large bowl, mix cracker crumbs, 3/4 cup sugar, and cinnamon; stir in butter. Reserve half of mixture for topping. Press remaining crumb mixture onto bottom of a greased 13×9-inch baking dish.

~In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and remaining sugar until smooth. Gradually beat in cream and extract until soft peaks form. Spread half of the cream cheese mixture over crust. Gently spread lemon pie filling over cream cheese layer. Spread with remaining cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with reserved cracker crumb mixture.

~Refrigerate, covered, overnight.

