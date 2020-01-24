Clarion Hosts Keystone in a Hoops for Hope Doubleheader on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – It’s a night that is about more than basketball when Clarion hosts Keystone in a girls’/boys’ doubleheader on a Hoops for Hope night, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all the action covered on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball.

(Photo: Clarion’s Kait Constantino (right) and Keystone’s Troy Johnson (left) will lace up the sneakers Friday night for a special Hoops for Hope night)

Tip-off for the girls’ game is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. or 15 to 20 minutes after the junior varsity game. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from Clarion High School will start at 6:05 p.m. The boys’ game is slated for approximately 8 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle will have the call of the game with Chris Rossetti also handling the pre- and post-game interviews.

Rossetti will then be joined by Jess Quinn for another edition of The Coach and The Scribe powered by the Rehab Centre with six locations serving you including in Clarion, Brookville and Kittanning. The Rehab Centre, chiropractors caring for health.

All cancer survivors and patients will get in free and will be recognized and there will be a human ribbon.

HOW TO LISTEN

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the exploreClarion website to access the player story and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play), or click here to listen.

