Croyle, Logue Help Union Roll Past Venango Catholic

OIL CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Keira Croyle and Dominika Logue each scored 14 points to lead visiting Union to a 51-29 win over Venango Catholic in KSAC North action.

(Photo of Union’s Dominika Logue. Photo by Shelly Atzeni. Check out more of Atzeni’s work here.)

Logue completed a double-double with 13 rebounds and also had eight steals and seven assists.

Maggie Minick and Hailey Kriebel each chipped in seven points for the Golden Damsels, who won for the second straight time and for the third time in four games.

Emmy Ekis had a game-high 19 points to go with six rebounds and three steals for Venango Catholic, while Hope Winger added four points and six rebounds.

