Garden Club of Clarion County Offers $1,000 Scholarship

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Garden Club of Clarion County is offering a $1,000.00 scholarship to a student graduating from a Clarion County public, private, or home school program who is an entering freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior in a college or university for the 2020-21 academic year.

Applicants must be majoring in horticulture, floriculture, landscape design, conservation, forest agronomy, city planning, environmental concerns, and management, or botany.

A complete application package is required.

An application form and information sheet can be obtained by contacting Ginny Hill, co-chair, at 330-546-6153.

The deadline for submission of the application is April 1, 2020.

