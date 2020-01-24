June (Silvis) Kelley, 92, of Sigel PA, passed away on Wednesday, JANUARY 22, 2020.

The daughter of Mary A. (Huckabone) and Harry Silvis, she was born on June 21, 1927, in Forest County, Pa.

She and her beloved late husband Donald G. Kelley married February 25, 1950, in Sigel, Pa. where they lived, worked and raised their family.

June graduated from Sigel High School in 1946 and from Oil City Nursing School as a Registered Nurse in 1949. Following graduation, she worked for Dr. Schaffer in Brookville, PA.

While raising her family, she worked at the Brookville Hospital as a private nurse, a floor nurse and as a recovery room nurse until her retirement in 1989.

June was a loving mother to Scott Kelley and Rhonda (Steven) White and grandmother to Jordan Kelley, Britni (Todd) Kelley Houglan, Alecia (Stephen) White Connlain, Bethany White and Matthew White.

She was great-grandmother to Paityn, Carter, Maiya, and Camden Houglan as well as Sean and Natalie Connlain.

June was a member of Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church, the Sigel Women’s Club, and Brookville Hospital Retirees Assoc. She loved and supported both the Sigel Fire Department and Sigel Civic Center.

June is survived by her brother Neil (Joyce) Silvis, a sister-in-law Leora (Paul) Silvis and a brother-in-law Tom Ouellette as well as several wonderful and loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Donna Silvis Motter and Lois Silvis Ouellette, and brothers Harry, Max, and Paul.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. AND 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, Ltd, 345 Main Street, Brookville PA, 15825.

A second day of viewing will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church, 7230 Route 36, Sigel PA, 15860.

A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing on Saturday at the church, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and officiated by Pastor Boyd Edmundson. Interment will take place at the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.

Family and friends are invited to share fellowship and a meal following the service.

Memorials may be given in honor of June to Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church, Sigel Women’s Club, Sigel Fire Department or Sigel Civic Center.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the nursing and hospice teams as well as all other staff at Paramount Senior Living for allowing and helping June to live these last 6 years in a safe and caring environment.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

