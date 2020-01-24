Man Sentenced to Probation on Harassment Charge Related to Threats Against Woman

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An area man who allegedly threatened to burn a Washington Township woman’s house down and kill her and her dogs was sentenced to a year of probation on Wednesday.

Clarion County President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton sentenced 29-year-old Steven Wade Brown, of DuBois, to twelve months of probation on a third-degree misdemeanor count of Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language on Wednesday, January 23.

Judge Seidle-Patton noted during the sentencing that she had concerns with Brown’s record, which seemed to indicate a “pattern of behavior” involving making threats.

“You do seem remorseful for what you’ve done, but you do have an extensive history of this behavior,” Seidle-Patton stated. “I don’t want to see this happen again.”

Brown apologized for his behavior in court, and the defense’s request for a probationary sentence was granted.

Court documents indicate Brown pleaded guilty to the above charge on December 18, 2019.

As a result of the plea agreement, a first-degree misdemeanor count of Terroristic Threats was dismissed.

The charges stem from an incident(s) that occurred at a residence located on State Route 36, in Tionesta, Washington Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on April 13, PSP Marienville received a call from a known Washington Township woman who stated that Steven Brown had been harassing her for months by phone, using vulgar language, calling her ten to 15 times a day.

The victim said that Brown has been threatening to burn her house down, beat the (expletive) out of her, kill her, and kill her dogs. She stated that the harassing calls from Brown have been an ongoing situation since February 2019 when he was released from Quehanna Boot Camp, according to the complaint.

She also told police there have been previous harassment and terroristic threat allegations against Brown handled by PSP DuBois.

On April 13, at 3:00 p.m., while Troopers Bauer and Snyder were talking to the victim, she received two phone calls with no caller ID within a minute’s timeframe. She answered the phone on speaker both times. During the call, all that was heard was breathing but no words.

The victim said multiple times: “What do you want Steve? Stop calling me!”

Brown was contacted via phone and interviewed at 6:52 p.m. on April 13.

During the call, he allegedly admitted to calling the victim but related he never made any threats during any phone calls, according to the complaint.

He stated that “he was calling the victim to ask her to tell her daughter to leave him alone,” the complaint states.

Trooper Snyder informed Brown that he would be filing charges for terroristic threats and harassment based on the information he received.

Brown stated that “he would plead guilty to harassment all day but not terroristic threats.

“He related harassment is just a summary but terroristic threats are nothing to joke about. He related those were the same charges that were brought against him with the last situation handled by Trooper Connor PSP DuBois,” the complaint indicates.

Brown allegedly said that Trooper Connor told him to not contact the victim or anyone in that family after the last incident, according to the complaint.

After the call with Brown ended, Brown called Trooper Snyder back twice to relate that he would plead guilty to harassment and stated: “Why would I threaten to burn their house down?”

Brown was arraigned at 9:00 a.m. on April 30, 2019.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.