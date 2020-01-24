North Clarion Girls Race Past Kane

KANE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Racing out to a 12-point lead by the end of the first quarter, visiting North Clarion rolled past Kane, 66-28, to remain unbeaten at 15-0.

(Photo of North Clarion’s Mackenzie Bauer. Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

The She-Wolves, who won at Kane, 43-34, over the Christmas break, made sure this game wasn’t as close building a 16-4 lead after eight minutes thanks in part to a pair of 3-pointers from Gabby Schmader.

The lead grew to 30-13 by halftime with Claire Kriebel and Abby Gatesman each hitting 3-pointers, as North Clarion hit five more triples two days after hitting 10 in a win over Redbank Valley.

Mackenzie Bauer paced the She-Wolves with a game-high 15 points, 13 after the break, while adding six steals and three assists. Gatesman added 12 points, five assists and three steals, Gwen Siegel chipped in nine points, Haley Sherman Schmader each scored eight points and Kriebel had a career-best seven points.

Sarri Swanson paced Kane with eight points with Emily Bucheit adding seven.

