Philip E. Lengauer, Sr., 84, Stoneboro, left this earth peacefully surrounded by family listening to Amazing Grace at 1:30 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020.

Born in Stoneboro on February 10, 1935, he was a son of Norbert A. and Emaline (McClearn) Lengauer.

He was a 1953 graduate of Stoneboro High School and worked 31 years at Sharon Westinghouse and during these years he was an insurance agent for the Kemper and American General Life Ins. Companies. In 1984 he became head of security at Lake Latonka Property Owner’s Assoc., retiring in 1997.

Phil was baptized in St. Columbkille Roman Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Lourdes Council, Stoneboro.

Phil was a lifelong resident of Stoneboro and loved being a part of the community, whether it was serving on Stoneboro Borough Council, working with friend Toby Davis with their “Pea Pool” stand at the Stoneboro Fair or shooting pool, playing euchre and hanging out with friends at Quillen’s, he was always known to enjoy the moment.

Music was always playing in his home and he loved listening to Eddy Arnold, Charlie Rich (The Silver Fox) and the Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass Band. He prided himself with his dancing skills, he loved to dance with his wife JoAnne before her illness.

He loved the outdoors and taking his boys fishing and hunting. He especially looked forward to the fishing excursions with son Matt and grandson Ben every summer when they came home to visit. He loved going for a home-cooked meal at his children’s or going out to eat with them. Phil’s smile was priceless when he was with his grandchildren and he loved teasing them.

Phil was preceded in death by his devoted wife, the former JoAnne McGinty, on March 28, 2008. They were married May 25, 1957.

Survivors include his children: Lisa L. (Scott) Black, Stoneboro, Philip E. (Jill) Lengauer, Jr., Clarks Mills, Mark A. Lengauer (Tammy Rose), Sandy Lake and Matt M. Lengauer, San Jose, Calif. Also seven grandchildren: Adam S. Black, Fountain, CO, Melissa (Jeff) King, Sandy Lake, Sarah A. Black, Stoneboro, Abigail (Lenny) Averitt, Waterford, Pa, Andy (Jenn) Lengauer, Lowellville, Oh, Drew P. Lengauer, Santa Monica, Calif. and Benjamin M. Lengauer, San Jose; seven great-grandchildren: Aidan R. Black, Ethen A. Black, Brody Black Magee, Grace Averitt, Hannah Averitt, Harrison J. King, and Audriana Lengauer. Sister Norma Jean (Ralph) McClay, Meadville, two brothers: Gary (Mary Irene) Lengauer, Sandy Lake and Michael (Peggy) Lengauer, Stoneboro.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister Nancy Jane Lengauer.

Memorials may be made to the National MS Society Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233

The family would like to thank the staff at UPMC Horizon for their kind and supportive care.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Stoneboro, 99 Franklin Street, where family and friends are welcome, Sunday (1-26-20), from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 – 8:30 p.m., with a Prayer Vigil at 8:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Monday (1-27-20) in St. Columbkille Roman Catholic Church, 70 Franklin St., Stoneboro with Rev. Robert A. Manning, as Celebrant.

Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Sandy Lake Twp.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net.

