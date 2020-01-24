Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 23 basketball scores.

BOYS

D9 LEAGUE

Elk County Catholic 47, Bradford 43

KSAC

Union 62, Venango Catholic 27

NON-CONFERENCE

Austin 74, Tidioute Charter 44

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

Punxsutawney 53, DuBois 42

KSAC

Union 51, Venango Catholic 29

NTL

Coudersport 55, Galeton 25

Otto-Eldred 59, Port Allegany 51

Northern Potter 52, Smethport 22

NON-CONFERENCE

Tidioute Charter 31, Austin 25

Friendship Central (N.Y.) 28, Oswayo Valley 20

North Clarion 66, Kane 28

Marion Center 75, DuBois Central Catholic 41

Cameron County 45, Bucktail 24

