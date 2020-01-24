Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Friday, January 24, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
Jan. 23 basketball scores.
BOYS
D9 LEAGUE
Elk County Catholic 47, Bradford 43
KSAC
Union 62, Venango Catholic 27
NON-CONFERENCE
Austin 74, Tidioute Charter 44
GIRLS
D9 LEAGUE
Punxsutawney 53, DuBois 42
KSAC
Union 51, Venango Catholic 29
NTL
Coudersport 55, Galeton 25
Otto-Eldred 59, Port Allegany 51
Northern Potter 52, Smethport 22
NON-CONFERENCE
Tidioute Charter 31, Austin 25
Friendship Central (N.Y.) 28, Oswayo Valley 20
North Clarion 66, Kane 28
Marion Center 75, DuBois Central Catholic 41
Cameron County 45, Bucktail 24
