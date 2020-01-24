 

Trails End Restaurant Announces Winter Hours

Friday, January 24, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Trails EndCOOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT)Trails End Restaurant has announced their winter hours.

The restaurant will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (kitchen hours) until spring.

All of the favorites are waiting for you … Grilled Prime Rib, Steaks, Crab Legs, Seafood, Pasta, Burgers, Homemade Soups, and more.

Reservations are never necessary, but they are always welcome. Call 814-927-8400.

Trails End Restaurant and Bar is located at 2738 Forest Road, Cooksburg, PA 16217.


