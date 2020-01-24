Union Boys’ End Losing Streak With Win Over Venango Catholic

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Karter Vogle scored eight of his game-high 16 points in the first quarter to help Union snap a five-game losing streak wit ha 62-27 KSAC North win over visiting Venango Catholic.

(Photo of Union’s Karter Vogle. Photo by Shelly Atzeni. Check out more of Atzeni’s work here.)

Behind Vogle’s early success, the Golden Knights built a 21-9 lead after the first quarter.

Luke Bowser (13 points) and Truman Vereb (10 points) gave Union three players in double digits, while Caden Rainey and Layton Stewart each chipped in eight points.

Andrew Burda had 12 points for Venango Catholic with Colin Deeter adding seven.

