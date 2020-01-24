 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Union Boys’ End Losing Streak With Win Over Venango Catholic

Friday, January 24, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Karter Vogle Union Shelly AtzeniRIMERSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Karter Vogle scored eight of his game-high 16 points in the first quarter to help Union snap a five-game losing streak wit ha 62-27 KSAC North win over visiting Venango Catholic.

(Photo of Union’s Karter Vogle. Photo by Shelly Atzeni. Check out more of Atzeni’s work here.)

Behind Vogle’s early success, the Golden Knights built a 21-9 lead after the first quarter.

Luke Bowser (13 points) and Truman Vereb (10 points) gave Union three players in double digits, while Caden Rainey and Layton Stewart each chipped in eight points.

Andrew Burda had 12 points for Venango Catholic with Colin Deeter adding seven.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.