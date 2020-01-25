A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday – Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 6 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday – Cloudy, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

