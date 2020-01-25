Additional Charges Filed Against Jefferson Co. Constable Accused of Coercing Another Woman to Have Sex

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson County Constable and former candidate for Jefferson County Sheriff is facing additional charges following accusations from a second woman that he attempted to coerce her to have sex with him.

Court documents indicate the Office of Attorney General filed the following criminal charges against 56-year-old Paul Joseph Pape, of Punxsutawney, on January 13:

– Official Oppression-Arrest Search Etc, Misdemeanor 2

– Obstruct Administration of Law/Other Government Function, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint released to exploreClarion.com on Friday, January 24, Special Agent Senz, of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and another agent met with and interviewed a known victim at the Punxsutawney-based State Police barracks on October 3, 2019.

The victim stated Paul Joseph Pape contacted her via Facebook on or around August 8, 2014, and sent her pictures of his house and motorcycle, then asked if she wanted to go on a date with him. The victim then met Pape for lunch on August 9, after which they went their separate ways after exchanging cell phone numbers, according to the complaint.

The victim allegedly went on to report that on August 10, around 3:00 p.m., Pape text messaged and called her and asked her if she wanted to move in with him, and she replied that she did not. She told the agents that Pape then told her there was a warrant for her child’s father. The victim indicated Pape told her that if she did not want to move in with him, she could just have sex with him, but she declined the offer, and Pape then told her if she did not have sex with him, he was not going to arrest her child’s father on the warrant and additional charges.

According to the complaint, the victim stated Pape told her that her child’s father ran from him when he tried to arrest him on the warrant. The victim also stated she told Pape she wanted her child’s father arrested and indicated Pape then told her that if she had sex with him, he would arrest him. The victim reported she was with her father when the conversation took place.

The complaint notes the victim said she was sure of the date because she messaged a friend on Facebook regarding her encounter with Pape and provided the agents with a copy of the Facebook messages.

After speaking to the victim, the agents then spoke to the victim’s father, who allegedly confirmed what the victim had reported.

Charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, with Judge Inzana presiding.

