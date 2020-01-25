Boys’ Hoops: Beighley Fuels Karns City Comeback Win Over Redbank Valley; NC Wins

KARNS CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Karns City outscored Redbank Valley, 26-12, after trailing by eight in the fourth quarter and rallied to a 67-61 victory.

(Photo of Karns City’s Chase Beighley. Photo by Mary Rearick)

The Gremlins trailed 49-41 entering the fourth quarter but got help from Chase Beighley, who scored 13 of his game-high 30 points in the last quarter of play. Ethan McElroy had three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points while Micah Rupp also chipped in 11 tallies. Beighley added nine rebounds and six assists, McElroy added eight rebounds and six assists, Rupp completed a double-double with 12 rebounds and Luke Garing adding eight rebounds.

Chris Marshall had 23 points with four 3-pointers to pace the Bulldogs offense in the loss. Bryson Bain hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 19 points while Owen Magagnotti added 11.

NORTH CLARION 67, FOREST AREA 46

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – Four players finished in double figures led by Drew Gatesman’s 20 points as North Clarion topped Forest Area, 67-46.

Matson Higgins had a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Wolves while Devon Walters and Jacob Bauer also added 12 points apiece

Julian Gillenwater paced the Fires with a team-high 16 points and seven boards. Franklin Meals also grabbed seven rebounds and finished with 12 tallies.

