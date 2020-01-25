Say What?!: Brewery Using Beer Cans to Find Homes for Shelter Dogs

MANATEE COUNTY, Fl. – A Florida brewery is finding homes for local shelter dogs by putting photos of adoptable canines on cans of beer.

Motorworks Brewing teamed with Manatee County Animal Services to put photos of dogs from the shelter on cans of Cruiser golden lager.

