Clarion Boys’ Snap Keystone’s 14-Game Win Streak

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Clarion used strong defense and just enough offense to pull off a 43-29 upset of visiting Keystone ending the Panthers 14-game win streak.

(Photo of Skylar Rhoades of Clarion)

Relisten to the game:

The Bobcats forced 22 turnovers and limited Keystone to 12 of 48 from the field (25 percent) while holding the Panthers to their fewest points in 45 games (20 in a 20-15 win over Moniteau Dec. 20, 2017).

Meanwhile, Clarion didn’t have anyone score in double digits but did have three players with eight points each.

Skylar Rhoades was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game after recording eight points and seven rebounds, Nick Frederick added eight points and six boards and Cal German had eight points and five rebounds. Hunter Craddock chipped in six points and six boards in the win.

Rhoades talked about the victory.

Troy Johnson netted a game-high 11 points for Keystone but scored just four points after the first quarter including two in the second half. Andrew Lauer added seven points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Keystone went the final 5:38 of the game without scoring after a Johnson offensive putback got the Panthers within three, 32-29, at the 5:38 mark.

But Rhoades, Frederick and Beau Verdill – on an offensive board of his own – all scored to push the Bobcats lead to nine, 38-29, before Josh Craig put the nail in the coffin with a 3-pointer at the 2:02 mark that made it 41-29.

Clarion is now 9-8 overall and 3-3 in the KSAC South, while Keystone falls to 14-2 overall and 5-1 in the KSAC South.

THE COACH AND THE SCRIBE POWERED BY THE REHAB CENTRE

Jess Quinn (The Coach) and Chris Rossetti (The Scribe) broke down the game and talked a little District 9 girls’ and boys’ basketball in the Jan. 24 edition of The Coach and The Scribe Powered by the Rehab Centre. The Rehab Centre has six locations serving you, including in Clarion, Brookville, and Kittanning. The Rehab Centre, Chiropractors Caring for Health.



WATCH THE HOOPS FOR HOPE CEREMONY

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.