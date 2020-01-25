Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Marshmallow-Filled Banana Cupcakes

If you like banana bread, you will love this recipe!

Marshmallow-Filled Banana Cupcakes

Ingredients

3/4 cup shortening

1-1/2 cups sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup mashed ripe bananas

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup buttermilk

Filling:

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups marshmallow creme

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Additional confectioners’ sugar

Directions

~Preheat oven to 375°. Line 18 muffin cups with cupcake liners.

~In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in bananas and vanilla.

~In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition.

~Fill prepared cups two-thirds full. Bake 18 to 22 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean). Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

~For filling, in a large bowl, beat butter, marshmallow creme, and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Using a sharp knife, cut a 1-inch circle, 1 inch deep, in top of each cupcake. Carefully remove cut portion and set aside. Fill cavity with about one teaspoon filling. Replace tops, pressing down lightly. Pipe remaining filling over tops. Dust with additional confectioners’ sugar.

