Clarion Woman Accused of Stealing Zip Lock Bags, Frozen Beef from Employer Waives Hearing

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman waived her hearing on Tuesday on a theft charge from an incident in which she allegedly stole ziplock bags, frozen beef, and juice from a residence where she was working.

Court documents 61-year-old Linda A. Ervington, of Clarion, waived her preliminary hearing on a second-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking on Tuesday, January 21.

The charge has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Ervington is currently free after being released on her own recognizance.

A formal arraignment is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. on March 4 with Magisterial District Judge Jarah

Lee Heeter presiding.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred in early November 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:03 p.m. on November 2, Trooper Cyphert, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched to a residence on U.S. 322 in Clarion Township for a report of a theft.

A known victim reported that she arrived home and noticed zip lock freezer bags protruding from a bag belonging to Linda A. Ervington, who was at the residence working for a local business. The victim recognized the bags, searched the rest of the bag, and found a one pound pack of frozen ground beef and two bottles of juice that also appeared to have been taken from her kitchen, according to the complaint.

The victim confronted Ervington about the items, and Ervington allegedly admitted to taking them, according to the complaint.

The victim then kicked Ervington out of her home and contacted the state police and the business Ervington was working for, the complaint states.

The complaint notes Ervington has since been terminated from her job with the business.

The charge was filed against Ervington through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Monday, December 2.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.