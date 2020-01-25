CU Wrestling Has Win Streak Snapped by Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Clarion wrestling team saw their eight-match win streak snapped on Friday, but the Golden Eagles still managed a number of impressive results despite falling 25-15 to Michigan State on the road.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

Clarion (8-4) will return home to host Old Dominion on Sunday when they will host both their senior day as well as a reunion for the Men of the 70’s.

The Spartans won six of the 10 bouts on Friday night, including a number of bonus-point victories, in taking the 10-point win over the Golden Eagles. Clarion got their own shots in against Michigan State, including a win by fall by Ty Bagoly and a trio of technically-sound wins elsewhere in the lineup.

Bagoly improved his win streak to seven straight matches, pinning Christian Rebottaro just 2:11 into the heavyweight bout to put a positive spin on the end of the team match. Rebottaro took Bagoly down early, and it appeared the former’s size and strength advantage would put Bagoly back on his heels. However, Bagoly countered a shot late in the period, tossing Rebottaro directly to his back and pinning him.

Brock Zacherl earned the first win of the night for the Golden Eagles with a solid, sound win over Alex Hrisopoulos. He dropped Hrisopoulos twice, once with a leg sweep and again with a double-leg, and then smartly fended him off in the third period for the win. Mike Bartolo also had a good third period, defeating Drew Hughes 2-1 in one of the tightest bouts of the night. Bartolo continued to fire shot after shot at Hughes in the third, as Hughes was in line for a riding point despite the bout being scoreless. He continued to work and got the takedown at quite literally the last second, taking control of Hughes for the 2-1 decision.

Rounding out the wins on the night for Clarion was Greg Bulsak, who fell behind early to Nick May but battled him the rest of the way en route to a 10-7 decision. May led 6-3 at one point in the bout and had Bulsak on the ropes, but Bulsak escaped and then very quickly got deep on a shot and brought May to the mat to tie it heading into the third period. May nearly took Bulsak down with a shot but Bulsak fought it off and turned the tables, dropping him to take the lead and hold on for the win.

Michigan State 25, Clarion 15

125 – Logan Griffin (MSU) dec. over Cam Butler (CU), 5-0 – MSU leads 3-0

133 – Garrett Pepple (MSU) fall over Seth Koleno (CU), (3:35) – MSU leads 9-0

141 – Matt Santos (MSU) maj. dec. over Alex Blake (CU), 14-3 – MSU leads 13-0

149 – #14 Brock Zacherl (CU) dec. over Alex Hrisopoulos (MSU), 5-2 – MSU leads 13-3

157 – #22 Jake Tucker (MSU) maj. dec. over Avery Shay (CU), 16-3 – MSU leads 17-3

165 – Mike Bartolo (CU) dec. over Drew Hughes (MSU), 2-1 – MSU leads 17-6

174 – #23 Layne Malczewski (MSU) dec. Max Wohlabaugh (CU), 6-4 – MSU leads 20-6

184 – #20 Cam Caffey (MSU) tech fall over Luke Funck (CU), 23-8 (6:44) – MSU leads 25-6

197 – #17 Greg Bulsak (CU) dec. over Nick May (MSU), 10-7 – MSU leads 25-9

285 – Ty Bagoly (CU) fall over Christian Rebottaro (MSU), (2:11) – MSU wins 25-15

