Daniel James Barnicle, MD, age 68, died of sudden cardiac death at home on January 23, 2020.

He was the son of James Russell Barnicle and Leah Ritz Barnicle who preceded him in death.

He was the beloved husband of Mary Anne Cavoto Barnicle, MD for 42 years. He was also the beloved father of three children: Michael Anthony, Christopher James and Marie Kathleen. Josie Bash Barnicle, wife of Christopher and Christine Doty, fiancée of Michael, also mourn his passing. He was the proud and beloved grandfather of Michael Anthony, age 15 months, and Dominic James, age 9 months.

He has five brothers and sisters: Michael Barnicle, Jr., Hollidaysburg; Patricia Gray, Hollidaysburg; Ellie Kiesling, Rockledge, FL; Douglas Barnicle, Orlando, FL; and Betsy Barnicle, Dillsburg. He has beloved brothers-in-law, Francis Cavoto and his wife Michele, Scott Kiesling, husband of Ellie and Robert Gray husband of Trish. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Michael Cavoto and his wife Veronica.

He graduated from Hollidaysburg High School in 1969 and went to Penn State University and to graduate school at Indiana University of Pennsylvania He graduated from Creighton University in 1982, where he also completed his radiology residency.

He joined the Radiology group at Indiana Regional Medical center in 1987. He had wonderful partners: Drs. Herb Lone, Max Safely, Frank Simone, VJ Mohan, Mark Henck, Lijia Chen, Francisca Oyedeji and Ron Santello, RRA. Dan always met you on a personal level. He welcomed you into his life, “come as you are.” Dan was the definition of generous. His reflective warm gaze would invite you to enjoy his brilliant mind, his gentle quiet heart, the curiosity of his adventurous nature and a smile that was healing for anyone broken.

Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 A.M. at Church of the Good Shepherd with the Rev. Fr. Matthew Morelli the celebrant. Inurnment will be made in the St. Bernard Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assoc., 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

This kind and Renaissance man will be missed by all.

