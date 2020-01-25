Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Jan. 24 scores.
BOYS
AML
Brockway 49, Curwensville 43
Ridgway 52, DuBois Central Catholic 43
Kane 86, Sheffield 47
D9 LEAGUE
DuBois 74, Punxsutawney 58
Brookville 55, St. Marys 44
KSAC
Karns City 67, Redbank Valley 61
Moniteau 52, Cranberry 37
North Clarion 67, Forest Area 46
Clarion 43, Keystone 29
Clarion-Limestone 67, A-C Valley 47
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Clearfield 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 45, overtime
NTL
Smethport 52, Northern Potter 36
Coudersport 94, Galeton 13
Port Allegany 54, Otto-Eldred 53
Cameron County 64, Austin 40
GIRLS
AML
Ridgway 24, DuBois Central Catholic 13
Kane 42, Sheffield 11
Elk County Catholic 47, Johnsonburg 31
Brockway 51, Curwensville 33
KSAC
Clarion 39, Keystone 37
A-C Valley 46, Clarion-Limestone 29
Redbank Valley 54, Karns City 27
Cranberry 42, Moniteau 36
North Clarion 82, Forest Area 20
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Clearfield 67, Philipsburg-Osceola 42
NTL
Galeton 45, Oswayo Valley 34
Cameron County 48, Austin 20
