Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 24 scores.

BOYS

AML

Brockway 49, Curwensville 43

Ridgway 52, DuBois Central Catholic 43

Kane 86, Sheffield 47

D9 LEAGUE

DuBois 74, Punxsutawney 58

Brookville 55, St. Marys 44

KSAC

Karns City 67, Redbank Valley 61

Moniteau 52, Cranberry 37

North Clarion 67, Forest Area 46

Clarion 43, Keystone 29

Clarion-Limestone 67, A-C Valley 47

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 45, overtime

NTL

Smethport 52, Northern Potter 36

Coudersport 94, Galeton 13

Port Allegany 54, Otto-Eldred 53

Cameron County 64, Austin 40

GIRLS

AML

Ridgway 24, DuBois Central Catholic 13

Kane 42, Sheffield 11

Elk County Catholic 47, Johnsonburg 31

Brockway 51, Curwensville 33

KSAC

Clarion 39, Keystone 37

A-C Valley 46, Clarion-Limestone 29

Redbank Valley 54, Karns City 27

Cranberry 42, Moniteau 36

North Clarion 82, Forest Area 20

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 67, Philipsburg-Osceola 42

NTL

Galeton 45, Oswayo Valley 34

Cameron County 48, Austin 20

