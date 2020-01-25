 

Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Saturday, January 25, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 24 scores.

BOYS

AML

Brockway 49, Curwensville 43
Ridgway 52, DuBois Central Catholic 43
Kane 86, Sheffield 47

D9 LEAGUE

DuBois 74, Punxsutawney 58
Brookville 55, St. Marys 44

KSAC

Karns City 67, Redbank Valley 61
Moniteau 52, Cranberry 37
North Clarion 67, Forest Area 46
Clarion 43, Keystone 29
Clarion-Limestone 67, A-C Valley 47

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 45, overtime

NTL

Smethport 52, Northern Potter 36
Coudersport 94, Galeton 13
Port Allegany 54, Otto-Eldred 53
Cameron County 64, Austin 40

GIRLS

AML

Ridgway 24, DuBois Central Catholic 13
Kane 42, Sheffield 11
Elk County Catholic 47, Johnsonburg 31
Brockway 51, Curwensville 33

KSAC

Clarion 39, Keystone 37
A-C Valley 46, Clarion-Limestone 29
Redbank Valley 54, Karns City 27
Cranberry 42, Moniteau 36
North Clarion 82, Forest Area 20

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 67, Philipsburg-Osceola 42

NTL

Galeton 45, Oswayo Valley 34
Cameron County 48, Austin 20


