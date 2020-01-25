Girls’ Hoops: Blauser Leads A-C Valley Past C-L; Redbank Valley, North Clarion Win

FOXBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Baylee Blauser scored 11 of her game-high 15 points in the second half to lead A-C Valley to a 46-29 victory over visiting Clarion-Limestone.

(Photo of A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser, who scored 15 points in the Lady Falcons win over C-L. Photo by Lori Blauser)

Rachel Cullen and Avah Burke each netted 10 points for the Lady Falcons. Andrea Meals had eight tallies with Mia Sherman chipping in five, including a 3-pointer.

The Lady Lions were paced by Anna Kennemuth’s 10 points. Frances Milliron scored all seven of her points from the free-throw line.

REDBANK VALLEY 54, KARNS CITY 27

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Tara Hinderliter scored a game-high 27 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to help Redbank Valley roll past Karns City, 54-27.

Madison Foringer chipped in eight points for the Lady Bulldogs, who took over sole possession of first place in the KSAC South thanks to the win and Keystone’s loss to Clarion.

Emma Johns led Karns City with 13 points with Abby Callihan adding seven tallies.

NORTH CLARION 82, FOREST AREA 20

TIONESTA, Pa. – North Clarion had four players in double digits led by Abby Gatesman’s 18 points as North Clarion had no problem defeating Forest Area on the road, 82-20.

Gatesman scored 12 of her points from beyond the 3-point arc for the She-Wolves. Hayley Sherman added 16 points while Gabby Schmader hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14. Mackenzie Bauer had 11 tallies and was a perfect 5-for-5 at the charity stripe.

Megan Clow paced the Fires offense with 12 points.

