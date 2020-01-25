Gloria “Toni” Fair, 80, of Oakdale and Oil City, Pa., passed away January 20, 2020, at The Pines of Burton.

Toni was born November 12, 1939, in McKees Rocks, PA to the late Everett and Eleanor (Kelly) Pettibon. She married Robert L. Fair and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2002.

The family would like to thank the Pines of Burton and Heart to Heart Hospice for their awesome care and compassion of Toni.

Cremation has taken place.

