Kristy Droske Announces Week Two Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2020

Saturday, January 25, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

KristyCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Two – Get*Fit Challenge 2020 are in!

WEEK TWO RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: Family Flab

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Karen Carmichael

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost for their team for the week)

3 Bald Guys & A Lady Denny Hickman
Caboose Cutters Tess Greathouse
Family Flab Julia Shreffler
Hakuna Mutabas Karen Carmichael
Lean Queens Mary Ellen Heasley
Mission Slimpossible Eileen Gruver
Nirvana Nails Jenn Reichard
Not Fast, Just Furious Abigail Zyhowski
Potato Chicks Ashley Luton
Potato Chicks II Missy Monnoyer
Revenge of the Herd Lori Hiles
Scale Slaughterers Jason McHenry
Slimpsons Becky Hartzell
The Chunky Bunch Brian Renninger
The Haskell House Matt Bauer
The Sumo Shredders Toni Forsythe
Withering A-Weigh Danielle Merryman

 

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:

Do you get evening cravings?

To help control the evening munchies, try these two things:

1) Drink a full glass of water before and a full glass after your supper. This can really help offset that hunger, and you’ll be staying well hydrated at the same time.

2) Another great idea is to replace your evening snack, with an evening cup of hot tea! A variety of teas have a variety of health benefits and will help satisfy your belly’s calling (maybe not what your mind was calling for, but we are in the process of learning who’s the real boss between the two!!!) Try natural flavoring and avoid adding sugar. If you can’t live without, a drop of natural honey is the smarter choice!

Positive. Positive. Positivity.

~Kristy

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Three results.

No Excuses Training & Coaching
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.


