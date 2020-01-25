Late Free Throws by Constantino, Double-Double from Best Help Clarion Girls’ Beat Keystone

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Kait Constantino hit two foul shots with 39.3 seconds left to break a 37-all tie and give Clarion a 39-37 win over visiting Keystone in the annual Hoops for Hope game at Clarion High School.

(Photo of Clarion’s Jordan Best (with the basketball) and Eva Lerch of Clarion rush up court during the first half of the Lady Cats two-point win over Keystone Friday. Photo by Kim Constantino)

Keystone, which fell a game back of Redbank Valley and into a second-place tie with Clarion in the KSAC South race with the loss, had a chance to tie the contest when Danae Hurrelbrink was fouled with 14.1 seconds left.

Relisten to the game:

But, after a Keystone timeout, Hurrelbrink missed the front end of the one-and-one but the rebound went out of bounds off Keystone.

Jordan Best, however, came up with a steal when she tied up a Keystone player with 7.3 seconds left.

That forced the Lady Panthers to foul KK Girvin with 4.9 seconds left.

Girvin missed the front end of the one-and-one, though, with Keystone getting the rebound. Lauer pushed the ball up the court and put up a clean but hurried look that was off the mark at the horn.

Clarion, which led by as many as seven, 23-16, in the third quarter found itself down one, 34-33, after Maddie Dunlap hit a 3-pointer for Keystone with 4:22 to play. It was the only field goal of the game for Dunlap, who was in serious foul trouble most of the night but couldn’t have come at a better time.

But Jordan Best, who was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game after recording a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, answered with a bucket off a Constantino feed with 3:22 to play on an inbounds play, and Eva Lerch hit two free throws with 2:10 left to put the Lady Cats up 37-34.

Best talked about the win.

Dunlap answered with one of two free throws of her own at the 1:24 mark before Jozee Weaver tied the game with a basket with just over a minute to play.

Girvin added nine points in the win for Clarion with Constantino, who was hounded by Hurrelbrink all night, adding eight points and eight rebounds and Payton Simko six points and six rebounds.

Emily Lauer scored a game-high 16 points while adding five rebounds for Keystone with Weaver chipping in nine points and five boards and Natalie Bowser grabbing a team-high six rebounds while scoring four points.

The win avenged a 42-25 loss to Keystone by Clarion Dec. 10 at Keystone.

Both teams are now 10-6 overall and 4-2 in the KSAC South.

Clarion returns to action Wednesday at Moniteau, while Keystone travels to Clarion-Limestone Monday.

