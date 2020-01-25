 

Man Caught With Marijuana Grow Operation in New Bethlehem Due Back in Court on Tuesday

Saturday, January 25, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel new aCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is facing a hearing on Tuesday on felony drug charges after a warrant led to the discovery of a marijuana grow operation in his home.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 54-year-old Russell Foster Ceranski that was continued on Tuesday, January 7, is scheduled to resume at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28.

He faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony
– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor
– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Ceranski is currently free on $35,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

On Friday, December 20, members of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop D Vice Unit executed a sealed search warrant at a residence on Lafayette Street in New Bethlehem Borough, according to a criminal complaint filed on December 23.

Upon executing the search warrant, marijuana plants, processed marijuana, scales, and packaging material was located and seized, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Russell Foster Ceranski was then read his Miranda warnings and related that he told police that he grows the marijuana himself and sells it for approximately $10.00 per gram. He related there was approximately three ounces of process marijuana with a value of approximately $800.00.

Ceranski also stated that he purchases cocaine for approximately $1,700.00 per ounce and sells it for approximately $100.00 per gram, the complaint indicates.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, December 20.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

