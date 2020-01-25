C-L’s Callen the Latest to Join the 1,000-Point Club as Lions Top A-C Valley

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Needing 21 points to become the 14th player in Clarion-Limestone boys’ basketball history to score 1,000 career points, junior Hayden Callen exploded for 21 points in the first half alone in the Lions 67-47 win over visiting A-C Valley.

(Photo: Callen with C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. Submitted photo)

Callen, who hit the milestone shot with 12 seconds left in the first half, finished the night with 28 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals and now has 1,007 career points.

He joins his older brothers, Dan Callen (1,524 points) and Ian Callen (1,297 career points) in the 1,000-point club. It is believed that they are the first three-some of brothers to all achieve 1,000 career points in District 9 history (there are at least two threesomes of siblings who have down it prior to them with the Flints – Kelly, Tony Jr., and Craig – doing so at Port Allegany and the Grumleys – Calvin, Cameron and Abby – doing so at Johnsonburg).

“I’m almost speechless,” C-L head coach Joe Ferguson said about having coached all three Callen brothers to this point – the youngest Jack will be a freshman next year. “It’s just really cool. They are such and a nice family and so supportive of me as a coach. Harry (Hayden’s nickname) was excited to come in as a freshman and do this like his brothers. He is just a great kid.”

Callen reaching 1,000 points gives the Lions two 1,000-point scorers on this year’s team. Deion Deas reached the mark last year as a junior, and after putting up 21 points in Friday’s win now has 1,402 career points, the fourth-most in school history.

Against A-C Valley Friday, Mitch Knepp and Curvin Goheen each chipped in eight additional points with Goheen grabbing seven rebounds and coming away with two steals and Knepp hauling down six rebounds. Jordan Hesdon also added five rebounds and four steals in the victory.

Levi Orton, who reached the 1,000-point plateau himself Wednesday, led A-C Valley with 15 points while Broc Weigle added eight tallies.

Also in the 1,000-point club for C-L are R.J. Laugand (1,832 points), Don Rhoades (1,478 career points), J.J. Ferguson (1,275 career points), Jared Beggs (1,172 career points), Dan Aaron (1,148 career points), Brandon Bell (1,128 career points), Bob Larson (1,101 career points), Dan Alderton (1,090 career points), Hayden Johnston (1,082 career points) and Gary Clark (1,040 career points). The 14 career 1,000-point scorers are believed to be the second most by a boys’ school in District 9 history behind A-C Valley, which is at 15 after Orton’s milestone this week.

