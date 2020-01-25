Same Mission, New Technology: Our Local Libraries in the Digital Age

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – While the Digital Age has changed many things, the basic mission of libraries to access information to meet the needs of the community remains the same.

ExploreClarion.com asked library directors in our region what it means to be a library in the Digital Age.

According to Ian Snyder, Director of the Clarion Free Library, the focus of librarians remains on helping people access the information they need.

“It just so happens that technology-wise, books were the best way of accessing information for a very long time. Now, we’re slightly less focused on books but still focused on helping the public access information. We have just changed some of the tools for doing that,” Snyder explained.

“We still have plenty of books, and we still order plenty of books, but the way technology is advancing, reference collections are starting to shrink, not only because things are more available online, but they’re also more up to date online.”

As an example, Snyder pointed out that a reference book on something like collectible coins and their values will be out of date almost as soon as it’s printed. In contrast, a reference source online can be continuously updated.

Jaylene Smith, Director of the Redbank Valley Library, noted part of a librarian’s job is helping people not only find sources of information but helping them figure out the right sources.

“Many people don’t know how to tell the difference between a credible source and a not so credible source,” Smith noted.

“That’s a big difference now. Anyone can search for anything right on their phone, but we have to be able to help people discern the legitimate, credible sources.”

According to Smith, the shift has also caused some changes in how many libraries are set up.

“It’s more about collaboration. I know a lot of libraries have reduced their book stacks and have more open areas that you can kind of sit with other people. We don’t have the capability to really expand much here, but we do have chairs up front for people.”

Snyder and Smith both noted that another major aspect of contemporary libraries is providing access to technology for those who may not have it readily available.

“People are still searching for information, and they don’t all have the Internet,” Smith said.

“As more and more services move online, there are still people who don’t have Internet, a computer, or a printer at home, and they have less availability to interact with the things they need for their day-to-day life,” Snyder said, noting that even things like drivers license renewals are being moved to a more online environment.

“We have a lot of people that come in to do things like print concert tickets or order things online that they can’t get locally. We also have a lot who come in to use the copiers and fax machines because there are few alternate places for those services.”

Even the books themselves have moved more online in some cases.

“With Overdrive and Libby, you can access the same things. Overdrive is the website, and Libby is the app,” Smith explained.

These programs allow people to “check out” digital versions of books that can be read on e-readers, tablets, or even phones.

“I use Libby myself, and it’s very useful when you’re on the go. You can check out a book anywhere you have the Internet and can use your phone,” Smith said.

Through these programs, digital versions of books that the Clarion County Library System has purchased are available to check out for two weeks, just like the hard copies in the physical library. However, you never have to worry about forgetting to return a digital book. There are no overdue fees because the book automatically returns after two weeks unless you renew it or put a hold on it.

According to Smith, the program can be very handy, as most people always have their phones with them.

“I used to not like reading on a phone, and still prefer a real book, but I’ve adapted, and use it frequently. It’s convenient, and you do learn to adapt.”

The advent of social media is also territory our local libraries have moved into to better reach out to area residents and library patrons.

“Social media allows us to post when we’re having programs, and we can advertise things outside of the library without having to pay for advertising,” Snyder said.

“It also allows us to post things like closures for inclement weather, so you don’t have to call or walk all the way here just to find out we’re closed. Plus, it provides another way for patrons to contact us.”

Smith noted that different social media platforms also offer opportunities to reach different segments of the population.

“We typically use Facebook because you hit a broader range of age groups with Facebook, but you can also reach a younger crowd on Instagram.”

Smith and Snyder both agreed local libraries still face some challenges – the foremost of which is the misconception that they haven’t changed.

“I feel like there’s this idea that we don’t need libraries anymore, but the truth is not everyone has what everyone else has, and the library is free access to things that you might not normally have access to,” Smith said.

“There’s an overall mindset that we’re just about books and housing information,” Snyder said.

“For a while, books were the best technology to do that, so we gathered as much as we could because that’s what we could do. But now, with the Internet, we can focus more on access and the needs of the public rather than just collecting knowledge.”

