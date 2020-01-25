SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Featured Jobs of the Week
NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE WEEK:
All Season’s Temporaries is accepting resumes for the following openings.
Local temporary (4-6 months) Drafting position available. Qualified candidates will have prior drafting experience, experience in Autocad and Solidworks.
A drafting degree is preferred.
Competitive wage for qualified candidate. Send resumes to: tiffany@allseasonstemps.com or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
(2) POSITIONS IN SENECA:
Installer 60 days Temp – Perm. – Starting $10-$11/hr. Wage increase after 60 days.
Requirements:
Must have PA Driver’s License
Must pass pre-employment screening
Must have experience with power tools
Must follow safety procedures
Able to work outdoors and must be dependable.
Send resumes to: tiffany@allseasonstemporaries.com or call 814-437-2148.
Automotive Service Advisor – $14hr for the first 90 days. After full-time placement, this position is salary plus commission based with medical benefits.
Must have a valid PA driver’s license
Must pass pre-employment screening
Must have computer experience
Must understand mechanical/automotive terminology
Send resumes to: tiffany@allseasonstemporaries.com or call 814-437-2148.
