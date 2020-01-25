SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Feature ‘White Cat Out’ Tonight
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – White Cat Out is going to “ROCK” Wanango Country Club this Saturday, January 25!
White Cat Out is North Western Pennsylvania’s premier classic rock and new rock cover band. Covering artists such as Bto, Huey, Ozzy, Counting Crows, The Clarks, and tons more. Plenty of cover material for all audiences plus added originals.
This event is open to the public.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
White Cat Out plays from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Band Members Include:
John Lendrum – Guitar/Vocals
Dave Ames – Bass Guitar/Vocals
Todd Shawgo – Keyboards/Vocals
Willie Bauer – Drums/Vocals
$20.00/person (at the door)
Includes hors d’oeuvres & entertainment
Menu Includes
Sliders Station:
- Slider Buns
- Meatballs & Sauce
- Pulled Chicken
Dips Station:
- Warm Pita Chips
- Spinach Dip
- Hummus
- Pizza Dip
To reserve a table call 814-676-8133, choose Option #3 or visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343.
For more information, visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.