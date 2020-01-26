A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

TodaySnow showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

TonightSnow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

MondayA chance of snow showers, mainly before 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday NightCloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

TuesdayCloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

WednesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Wednesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

SaturdayA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.