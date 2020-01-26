All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran John Rifenberrick
John Rifenberrick served our country in the United States Army.
Name: John A. Rifenberrick
Born: September 1, 1928
Died: September 20, 2019
Hometown: Fisher, PA
Branch: U.S. Army
After John left school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean War with an armored tank division as a crewman. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant First Class in 1952.
John was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Following a memorial service at the Millcreek Presbyterian Church in Fisher, military honors were accorded at that time by the Funeral Honor Guard of Clarion American Legion Post 66.
He was laid to rest in Millcreek Presbyterian Cemetery.
