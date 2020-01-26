 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Snow-Capped Mocha Fudge Drops

Sunday, January 26, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

These super sweet cookies are perfect for a mid-afternoon snack with a cup of coffee!

Snow-Capped Mocha Fudge Drops

Ingredients

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, divided
1/2 cup butter, cubed
1 tablespoon instant coffee granules
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup baking cocoa
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
10 ounces white candy coating, melted
Colored sugar

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~In a large microwave-safe bowl, microwave 1/2 cup chocolate chips and butter until butter is melted; stir until chocolate is melted. Stir in coffee granules; cool slightly. Whisk in sugars. Whisk in eggs, one at a time, and vanilla until blended.

~In small bowl, whisk flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt; stir into chocolate mixture. Stir in pecans and remaining chocolate chips.

~Drop dough by tablespoonfuls one inch apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake until set, eight to 10 minutes. Cool on pans two minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

~Dip tops of cookies into melted candy coating; sprinkle with colored sugar. Let stand until set.


