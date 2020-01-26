 

Despite Double-Double from Logue, Union Girls’ Fall to Mercer

Sunday, January 26, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Dominika Logue Union AtzeniRIMERSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – MacKenzie Baker, Darby Miller and Delaney Fisher combined to score 41 points to lead visiting Mercer to a 55-43 win over Union.

(Photo of Dominika Logue. Photo by Shelly Atzeni. Check out more of Atzeni’s work here.)

Baker led the Lady Mustangs with 15 points, Miller added 14 and Fischer 12.

Dominika Logue had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds for Union while Keira Croyle added 10 points and Hailey Kriebel nine.


