James O. “Jim” Ashbaugh, 85, of Ephrata, PA (formerly of 1428 Elk St, Franklin) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 23, 2020, after a brief illness.

Jim was born on September 13, 1934, in St. Petersburg, Pa. He was the son of Paul C. and Myrna M. Ashbaugh, both of whom preceded him in death.

Jim was the beloved husband of Rachel (Henry) with whom he shared 58 years of marriage, having wed on August 25, 1961.

He is also survived by his children, Stephanie (Roger MacNicol) of Stevens, Pa., James P. (Karen) of Warren, Pa. and Gwendolyn of Ephrata, Pa. along with seven grandchildren: Andrew MacNicol (Megan) of Hummelstown, Pa., Jessica Ashbaugh of Richmond, Va., Caitlin MacNicol Swartz (Jon) of Frederick, Md., Emily Ashbaugh Emmett (Patrick) of Pittsburgh, Mikerlange MacNicol of Erie, Olivia Ashbaugh of Warren and Stephen Ashbaugh of Warren. Jim is also survived by three brothers: Paul Dean (Kathryn) of St. Petersburg, Larry (Mary Lynne) of Bristolville, Oh. and Richard (Carol) of Falconer, N.Y. as well as three sisters-in-law: Mary Ashbaugh, Laguna Woods, Ca., Betty Ashbaugh, St. Petersburg and Margaret (Henry) Wetzel, Shippenville.

He was preceded in death by two sisters and their husbands: Madeline and Sheldon Morrison and Norma and Charles McHenry, two brothers: Denton and Keith, a brother-in-law, Edward Wetzel and a niece, Bonnie Ashbaugh.

Jim is also survived by 20 nieces and nephews, as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Jim enjoyed spending time with both his immediate and extended families. He spent many Sundays over the years golfing and playing cards with his brothers and brothers-in-law while the rest of the family spent time at his parents’ home. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking, restoring old homes, kayaking, and traveling.

Jim was a friend to all who knew him.

Jim graduated from St. Petersburg High in 1952. He then spent four years in the US Navy where he was stationed in Puerto Rico. After his service, he attended Clarion State College and graduated in 1962. He worked as a high school math teacher at Victory Joint High School in Harrisville and then George Junior Republic in Grove City.

He was a former member of the Clintonville Lions Club, where he served as President, Clintonville United Methodist Church, and the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department before moving to Franklin. Once in Franklin, he was a member of the Venango County Historical Society, Franklin Preservation, First Church of God and a volunteer at DeBence Antique Music World. He was the Franklin Chamber of Commerce 2012 Man of the Year. He was also a life member of NEA and PSEA.

A celebration of Jim’s life will take place in Franklin later this spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to DeBence Antique Music World, Franklin Preservation, Venango County Historical Society all in Franklin, Pa. or the Salem United Methodist Church in Lititz, Pa. where he attended until his death.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave your notes of condolence.

