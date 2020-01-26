Nationally-Ranked IUP Women Too Much For Clarion

INDIANA, Pa. – Courtney Alexander came off the bench to score 20 points as the sixth-ranked IUP women’s basketball team overcame a sluggish start for an 82-50 victory over visiting Clarion Saturday at the Kovalchick Complex.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

The win was the 16th straight for the Crimson Hawks, tying the program record set during the 1999-2000 season. The victory gives IUP an 18-1 overall record – also tied for its best 19-game start – and a spotless 13-0 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) record.

IUP holds a two-game lead over second-place Gannon (15-4, 11-2 PSAC) in the division with a win in-hand.

It was a rough start for IUP as the upset-minded Golden Eagles (3-16, 1-12 PSAC) jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the first five minutes. The Crimson Hawks committed four turnovers during that span while Clarion made six of its first seven shots.

IUP settled in with buckets by Maura D’Anna, Alexander and Natalie Myers for a 7-0 run to end the first quarter.

The Hawks then exploded for 27 second-quarter points as Alexander went a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point range. She scored 14 points in the quarter as IUP shot 60 percent from the floor and outrebounded Clarion 10-2.

Trailing 22-20 the Crimson Hawks went on a 12-0 run with Alexander knocking down three of her treys, including two on back-to-back possessions. D’Anna ended the half with a pair of foul shots and a layup off a nice dish by Justina Mascaro to give IUP a 38-27 lead at the break.

IUP extended its lead to 17 points during the third quarter and then used a 16-2 run in the fourth to pull away from the pesky Golden Eagles. The final 10 minutes was a complete runaway as the Crimson Hawks outscored Clarion 26-7 on 11-of-15 shooting while the Eagles converted just 3-of-15 from the field.

The Hawks shot 55.2 percent (32-of-58) from the floor, including 11-of-22 from 3-point range, and converted 7-of-9 from the foul line. They also completely dominated the glass, outrebounding Clarion 42-to-18 for a season-best +24 rebounding margin.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.