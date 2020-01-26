State Police Investigating Incident of Defiant Criminal Trespass in Corsica

CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an incident of defiant criminal trespass that occurred on Thursday evening in Corsica Borough.

Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of a known male entering a known female’s residence located on Church Street in Corsica Borough, Jefferson County, around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23.

Police say the known male was instructed by troopers several days prior to refrain from contact with the female and to not enter the female’s property.

The victim is a 44-year-old Corsica female.

This incident is under further investigation.

The name of the known man was not released.

