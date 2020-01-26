 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Investigating Incident of Defiant Criminal Trespass in Corsica

Sunday, January 26, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police (1)CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an incident of defiant criminal trespass that occurred on Thursday evening in Corsica Borough.

Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of a known male entering a known female’s residence located on Church Street in Corsica Borough, Jefferson County, around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23.

Police say the known male was instructed by troopers several days prior to refrain from contact with the female and to not enter the female’s property.

The victim is a 44-year-old Corsica female.

This incident is under further investigation.

The name of the known man was not released.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.