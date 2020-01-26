Saturday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 25 basketball scores.

AML

Elk County Catholic 50, Johnsonburg 32

NON-CONFERENCE

Mercer 55, Union 42

GIRLS

NON-CONFERENCE

Mercer 55, Union 43

Bradford 57, Coudersport 43

Ridgway 38, Port Allegany 32

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.