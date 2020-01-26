Saturday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Sunday, January 26, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
Jan. 25 basketball scores.
AML
Elk County Catholic 50, Johnsonburg 32
NON-CONFERENCE
Mercer 55, Union 42
GIRLS
NON-CONFERENCE
Mercer 55, Union 43
Bradford 57, Coudersport 43
Ridgway 38, Port Allegany 32
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.