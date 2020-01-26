Say What?!: Coyote Delays Three Flight Landings at Arizona Airport

PHOENIX, Az. – Officials at an Arizona airport said three arriving flights were delayed briefly when a coyote was spotted wandering near the runway.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport said three flights circled the airfield Monday morning while airport employees worked to remove the coyote.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.