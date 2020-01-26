Two Sligo Residents Due in Court on Tuesday on Assault Charges Following Domestic Incident

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Sligo residents are facing hearings on Tuesday on assault charges related to a reported physical altercation in Monroe Township.

Court documents indicate 38-year-old Nathan Duane Smith and 23-year-old Victoria Lynn Briggs are scheduled to stand for hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28.

They each face the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Both defendants are currently free on $2,500.00 each unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Monroe Township in late December.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, Smith and Briggs were involved in an argument that turned physical at a residence located on State Route 68, Sligo, Monroe Township, Clarion County.

During the altercation, Smith and Briggs were shoving each other and throwing things at each other. Smith suffered an injury to his nose, while Briggs suffered bruises and a bleeding cut to her head, according to the complaint.

Smith and Briggs were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:30 p.m. on December 30.

