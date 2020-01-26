Union Boys’ Basketball Drops Decision to Mercer

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Jake Mattocks scored a game-high 20 points to lead visiting Mercer past Union, 55-42.

(Photo of Union’s Truman Vereb. Photo by Shelly Atzeni. Check out more of Atzeni’s work here.)

Logan Turton added 13 points with Woody Nickel chipping in 11 points.

Truman Vereb led Union with 12 points and seven rebounds, Luke Bowser chipped in 10 points and six rebounds, Caden Raney scored 10 points and Layton Stewart had eight points and six rebounds. But leading scorer Karter Vogle was held scoreless.

