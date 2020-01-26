William G. “Bill” Ford Jr., 81, of Dayton, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Born June 14, 1938, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William G. Ford Sr. and Marion J. (Henry) Ford.

Mr. Ford graduated from Oliver High School. He went on to attend the Pittsburgh Police Academy, graduating to become a police officer.

He married the former Barbara Cosentino on December 22, 1987, in Saxonburg, PA; she survives.

Mr. Ford was a police officer for the city of Pittsburgh until his retirement in 1994.

After his retirement, he spent several years as a bus driver for the Redbank Valley School District.

He was of the Catholic faith.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and was a 32nd Degree Mason.

He loved camping, fishing, and hunting. In his later years, Mr. Ford enjoyed online poker.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son William B. Ford and his wife, Carrie, of Punxsutawney; two daughters, Cami Coats and her husband, Rick, of North Versailles and Catherine Fritzills and her husband, Kerry, of North Versailles; his stepson, James K. Schmidt and his wife, Kathy, of Sarver, and numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Mr. Ford’s sisters, Esther “Sue” Jamison of West Deer and Judy Sefscik and her husband, Rich, of Zelienople.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Charles Ford; two sisters, Jean Martin and Edie Donahue; and a step-grandchild.

There will be a visitation on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad St. and First Ave., Summerville, PA. Pastor Mike Smith from the Summerville Church of Christ will perform a funeral prayer at 7 p.m.

Interment will be at the Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights, Pa.

