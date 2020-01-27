A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Snow showers likely before 10am, then a chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7pm and midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers between 11am and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Light northwest wind.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

