Benjamin Michael Gates

Monday, January 27, 2020 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

gatesBenjamin Michael Gates, the 16-month old son of TM3 USN Michael Zachary Gates and Kara D. Fulmer Gates of Norfolk, VA, died Monday, January 20, 2020, in Norfolk.

Benjamin was born in Portsmouth, VA, on September 24, 2018.

In addition to his parents, Benjamin is survived by two sisters, Kina L. Gates and Bria A. Gates, at home in Norfolk; his paternal grandparents, Michael L. and Judy A. Gates of Emlenton; his maternal grandmother, Kelly Lawrence and her companion, Robert Kunselman of Strattanville; his maternal grandfather, Kevin S. Fulmer of Callensburg, his paternal great grandmother, Linda E. Gates of Foxburg, and his maternal great grandmother, Yvonne C. Haskell of Clarion, as well as a number of aunts, uncles, great and great great aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Benjamin was preceded in death by a number of paternal and maternal great and great-great-grandparents and great and great-great aunts and uncles.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 4 – 6:45 p.m. Thursday where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Lewis Bennett, pastor of New Zion E.C. Church, Emlenton.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.


