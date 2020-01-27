 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sun-Dried Tomato Linguine

Monday, January 27, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this hearty pasta dish with a side salad!

Sun-Dried Tomato Linguine

Ingredients

1 – 16 oz. package linguine
1 – 7 oz. jar julienned oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes
6 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 cup minced fresh parsley
1-1/2 cups crumbled feta cheese
1-1/2 cups grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

~In a 6-qt. stockpot, cook linguine according to package directions for al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup pasta water; return linguine to pot.

~Meanwhile, drain tomatoes, reserving two tablespoons oil.

~In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine garlic and reserved oil; microwave on high 45 seconds. Stir in drained tomatoes and lemon juice.

~Add tomato mixture to linguine. Toss with parsley, cheeses, and enough pasta water to moisten.


