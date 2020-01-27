Clarion County YMCA to Celebrate First Birthday in New Facility with Special Deals

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is celebrating one year in their new facility located at 499 Mayfield Road. A celebration will be held Monday through Friday, January 27-31.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Members of the YMCA can look forward to week-long celebration, including:

Through January 31 —Members bring a guest to the Y at no cost! Group exercise classes are free for members and their guests. *ID is required.

—Members bring a guest to the Y at no cost! Group exercise classes are free for members and their guests. *ID is required. Monday, January 27 —Pick up a complimentary bottle of water in the lobby.

—Pick up a complimentary bottle of water in the lobby. Tuesday, January 28 —Free bananas for members.

—Free bananas for members. Wednesday, January 29 —Free snack mix in the lobby.

—Free snack mix in the lobby. Thursday, January 30 —Free Apples and Granola Bars in the lobby.

—Free Apples and Granola Bars in the lobby. Friday, January 31—Celebrate with cookies and gourmet cupcakes. Giveaways on the hour all day.

The YMCA will be offering new members a great deal on Friday, January 31. For one day only, the new member activation fee will be $1 to celebrate the first birthday of the YMCA.

Membership prices for Friday, January 31st include:

Youth Membership (up to age 18) $14/monthly – $0 activation fee

(up to age 18) $14/monthly – $0 activation fee Young Adult Membership (ages 19-29) $25/monthly + $1 activation fee

(ages 19-29) $25/monthly + $1 activation fee Adult Membership (ages 30-64) $37/monthly + $1 activation fee

(ages 30-64) $37/monthly + $1 activation fee Family Membership (2 adults + children up to age 18) $53/monthly + $1 activation fee

(2 adults + children up to age 18) $53/monthly + $1 activation fee Senior (ages 65+) or Veteran Membership $31/monthly + $1 activation fee

(ages 65+) or $31/monthly + $1 activation fee Senior (ages 65+) or Veteran Family Membership $43 monthly + $1 activation fee

(ages 65+) or $43 monthly + $1 activation fee Adult Corporate Membership or BFF Referral $29.60/monthly + $1 activation fee

$29.60/monthly + $1 activation fee Family Corporate Membership or BFF Referral $42.40/monthly + $1 activation fee

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

