Clarion U. Wrestling Falls to Old Dominion

CLARION, Pa. – Celebrating both their seniors as well as their alumni from the 1970s, the Golden Eagle wrestling team came up short against the Old Dominion Monarchs, dropping a 25-9 decision in Tippin Gymnasium.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

ODU won seven out of 10 bouts on the night and five of the first six matches. In defeat, Clarion falls to 8-5 overall and 5-3 in MAC action.

Brock Zacherl and Greg Bulsak both notched dominant victories. Zacherl won a comfortable 5-2 decision, controlling the match with his defensive skill, while Bulsak turned his opponent twice in a 15-1 win. Max Wohlabaugh was the other victor for the Golden Eagles, using a dominant first period to secure the win.

The Monarchs won the first three bouts of the afternoon, with Zacherl stemming the tide with a decision over Kenan Carter at 149 pounds. The 10th-ranked wrestler in the country scored a single-leg takedown in each of the first two periods to build his advantage. Zacherl remained the aggressor for the majority of the match, and his hard-to-solve defense provided Carter with few opportunities to strike back.

ODU responded with wins at 157 and 165 pounds to take a 19-3 match edge, but Max Wohlabaugh earned the win and nearly pulled off a bonus point decision. Wohlabaugh put up six first period points, including a major swing when he tossed Alex Cramer to his back and immediately picked up a two-point near fall. Cramer recovered enough to avoid the pin and fought back late in the third period, cutting Wohlabaugh’s lead to two, but a well-timed single-leg takedown secured the 12-6 decision for the Golden Eagles. Clarion was deducted one team point during the bout for unsportsmanlike conduct, making the score 19-5 in favor of the Monarchs.

The last Golden Eagle to win on Sunday was the 15th-ranked Bulsak, who provided a characteristically dominant effort against Tim Young. Bulsak scored six near-fall points and nearly turned Young for a win by fall after an arm bar in the first period. He rode Young for 5:55 of the match and spent much of the time going for a tilt or fall, but Young held him off enough to force a 15-2 major decision. The day wrapped when Ty Bagoly saw his undefeated dual record garner its first blemish, as Will Hilliard upset him for a 9-3 decision at heavyweight.

The Golden Eagles will return to the mat on February 1st when they travel to Edinboro to compete in the Edinboro Open tournament. The action will begin at 9:00am. Clarion’s next dual meet is on February 14th at home against Kent State.

Old Dominion 25, Clarion 9

125 – #18 Killian Cardinale (ODU) maj. dec. over Cam Butler (CU), 14-5 – ODU leads 4-0

133 – Shannon Hanna II (ODU) dec. over Jake Gromacki (CU), 5-1 – ODU leads 7-0

141 – #18 Sa’Derian Perry (ODU) dec. over Brayden Palmer (CU), 7-1 – ODU leads 10-0

149 – #10 Brock Zacherl (CU) dec. over Kenan Carter (ODU), 5-2 – ODU leads 13-3

157 – #14 Larry Early (ODU) fall over Avery Shay (CU), 16-3 (4:46) – ODU leads 16-3

165 – Shane Jones (ODU) dec. over Mike Bartolo (CU), 6-3 – ODU leads 19-3

174 – Max Wohlabaugh (CU) dec. over Alex Cramer (ODU) 12-6 – ODU leads 19-5

184 – Antonio Agee (ODU) dec. over Christian Sequete (CU), 8-5 – ODU leads 22-5

197 – #15 Greg Bulsak (CU) maj. dec. over Tim Young (ODU), 15-2 – ODU leads 22-9

285 – Will Hillard dec. over Ty Bagoly (CU), 9-3 – ODU wins 25-9

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.