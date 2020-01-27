 

Featured Local Job: Warehouse Worker

Monday, January 27, 2020 @ 01:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. in Leeper is currently seeking a motivated person to join their production team.

An opportunity exists in Kahle’s Kitchens’ warehouse and packaging department for an organized individual interested in the packaging, preparation and shipment of furniture grade cabinets.

Duties will include lifting, packaging, truck loading and documenting shipments.

Candidates must be 18 years of age, able to lift 100 pounds, and be on their feet for extended periods of time.

Experience is preferred but not necessary. Pay is relative to experience. A physical and drug test may be administered. Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is an E.O.E.

Please apply in person at:

Kahle’s Kitchens
7488 Route 36
Leeper, PA 16233


