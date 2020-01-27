James R. Johnson died, Monday, January 20, 2020.

Obituaries are meant to announce a person’s passing while also highlighting various aspects of the individual’s life. It can easily be said in one sentence that James R. Johnson died, Monday, January 20, 2020. However, to summarize in a few short paragraphs, the defining points of a life is virtually impossible, especially for a man like Mr. Johnson.

James R. Johnson, to many of his close friends and family, was called “Rol,” “Rollie,” or “Jim.” Rol was born June 13, 1936, in Franklin, Pennsylvania. His parents were Raymond and Lola Johnson.

Rol began working at a very young age. Some of his jobs included delivering newspapers, shoveling coal in the mines, and pumping gas at ten cents per gallon. When Rol was a teenager, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After completing his service term, he returned to Franklin and began employment at Joy Manufacturing.

In June of 1955, Rol married Dorothy J. “Dot” Kunselman of Franklin, who preceded him in death.

Rol and Dot had three children and also fostered two in the 1960s. Rol continued working for Joy Manufacturing for 43years, upon retiring.

There are many things that can be said about Rol, but most importantly, and what he would want everyone to know is that he was reborn. Sometime in the 1980’s something sparked inside Rol. It was the Holy Spirit. Rol became on fire for the Lord. He realized the secret to life was to live for God. Matthew 6:33. Suddenly, Rol was on a mission to seek out the good in everyone and bring them closer to God, through Jesus Christ.

It wasn’t long before Rol packed his bags and began traveling the world. He made it his life’s work to give people an understanding of Jesus. He would comfort the sick, the weak, and the poor.

Over the next 25 years, Rol, traveled numerous times to Africa. He would assist poverty-stricken villages and teach children about Jesus and the meaning of verses like John 3:16. Rol always had a kazoo in his pocket. It was his favorite instrument to bring people together in song to praise the Lord.

Rol made his way to Asia, South America, and Europe spreading the Good News. At a very controversial time, he was in Russia, unloading 40,000 bibles. Yes, he was a humanitarian, but above all else, he was a Christian. He was a fisher. Matthew 4:19- Jesus said, “Come, follow Me, and I’ll make you fishers of men.”

When Rol wasn’t on the mission field, he would spend his time visiting nursing homes and friends that were no longer mobile to share the message of God and bring cheer. He was inspirational and uplifting. There is so much more that could be said about this great man, but mere mortal words can’t do him justice.

Rol knew the ultimate glory of this world is to know your name is written in the Book of Life. Looking to the Bible, as Rol would, finding comfort and hope in the verse John 11:25- Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying. Everyone who lives in me and believes in me will never ever die.”

Surviving family include a brother, Don Johnson; a son, Carl Johnson, and two daughters: Raylene Johnson and Wendy Johnson; also, a granddaughter, Angela Fontana; a grandson, Jimmy Funk; a granddaughter, Haley Bean, and a great-granddaughter, Tavia Fontana.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sally St. Clair.

A graveside service is scheduled for 2 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry. All are welcome.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

